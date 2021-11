In the latest chapter in their ongoing feud, it looks like YouTube might leave Roku altogether next month, pulling their app from Roku devices. Roku says that Google, who owns YouTube, is demanding terms they call "anti-competitive," such as asking Roku to provide search data and other user information that Roku claims Google doesn't demand from other platforms. Google calls those claims baseless, and the two can't seem to find a common ground. If nothing changes, the YouTube app will stop being distributed by Roku in December, and will no longer be distributed on new apps. Current users will likely still be able to use it.

