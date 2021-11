Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Orange's Enovacom secures patient data; Telkom ponders future of IT biz; Telefónica boss warms to Benjamin Button theme. UK converged operator Virgin Media O2 says its latest switch-on – which adds 1.6 million homes to its gigabit network – means that more than 90% of homes across its network can now access average download speeds of 1,130 Mbit/s. This statistic, it says, puts it "within touching distance" of its ambition of upgrading its entire UK network to gigabit speeds. Currently Virgin relies on a combination of DOCISIS 3.1 cable and FTTP technology to fulfill its gigabit promises, but in July the company announced its intention to upgrade its fixed network to full fiber, with completion scheduled for 2028. This would put its current speeds in the shade, with unadulterated full-fiber technology capable of delivering symmetrical 10Gbit/s download and upload speeds.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO