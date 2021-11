It's one of the best known fact in the Treasure Valley-- Boise LOVES Kellen Moore and it seems that this town can never get enough of him. For years, Moore led the Boise State Broncos to victory, many times on a stage that the football program simply was not used to winning on. The program was at heights that now, seem out of reach for the immediate future-- his brains for the game and raw skill were unheard of.

BOISE, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO