Nguyễn Trinh Thi Wins $100,000 Three-Institution Commission

artforum.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperimental Vietnamese filmmaker, documentarian, and video artist Nguyễn Trinh Thi has been named the winner of the inaugural Han Nefkens Foundation, Mori Art Museum, M+ and Singapore Art Museum – Moving Image Commission. Nguyễn will receive $100,000 and be given up to eighteen months to create a screen-based work of art...

www.artforum.com

Variety

Tokyo Competition Film, Mikhail Red’s ‘Arisaka’ Takes Aim at The Philippines’ New Generation of Oppressor

Fast-rising Philippines-based director Mikhail Red has gained a dedicated following after delivering a succession of powerful films in just a few years. In addition to establishing Red on the festival circuit – he has been consistently programmed by the Tokyo International Film Festival – his pictures have been acquired by Netflix. And Red is filming part of HBO series “Halfworlds.” The title of his latest effort is taken from the name of a WWII-era Japanese bolt-action rifle. And while the narrative of “Arisaka” is more contemporary, the references to the brutal past are clear enough. The protagonist, a woman police officer is...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tokyo Film Festival: Kosovo’s ‘Vera Dreams of the Sea’ Wins Top Prize

Kosovo filmmaker Kaltrina Krasniqi’s semi-autobiographical drama Vera Dreams of the Sea won the Tokyo International Film Festival’s Grand Prix Monday night at a virtual ceremony streamed from the Japanese capital. Loosely based on the real-life experiences of the filmmaker’s mother, the film follows a sign-language interpreter who is forced to battle the patriarchy for her inheritance after her husband dies by suicide. “When I got the news this morning that the film has been awarded Tokyo’s Grand Prix, I was screaming, laughing and crying from the joy,” said Krasniqi, noting that Vera Dreams of the Sea was Kosovo’s first film to ever...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: South Africa Picks ‘Barakat’ for International Feature Category

South Africa has selected Barakat as its official submission for the best international feature category at the 94th Oscars in 2022. The country’s National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) decision makes the movie from filmmaker, playwright, screenwriter and theater director Amy Jephta the fourth from a female director to be submitted to the Academy Awards by South Africa, and the first from “a woman of color,” a Monday announcement highlighted. Barakat follows Muslim widow Aisha “as she tries to bring together her fractured family over Eid-al-Fitr to break the news about her new romance.” Vinette Ebrahim plays the ageing matriarch, while her...
MOVIES
artforum.com

Another view of Kikuji Kawada’s Hiroshima

KIKUJI KAWADA, CHIZU (MAQUETTE EDITION). London and New York, New York: MACK and The New York Public Library, 2021. 272 pages. EARLY IN JULY 1958, the Japanese photographer Kikuji Kawada, then aged twenty-five and a staffer at the weekly magazine Shukan Shincho, visited Hiroshima for a cover story to run in the month following. He was there to photograph another photographer, Ken Domon, whose book Hiroshima had been published in the spring. Among Domon’s subjects: the scarred bodies of survivors of the atomic-bomb attack of August 6, 1945, and the skeletal dome of the city’s riverside industrial exhibition hall. When he had finished his assignment, Kawada lingered in the ruins below the Genbaku Dome, where brick and concrete walls were covered with stains composing, as he put it, “an audibly violent whirlpool.” Kawada took no photographs of the enigmatic markings, but returned two years later with a 4 x 5 view camera, and began making long exposures in “this terrifying, unknown place.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Post

People ‘unvaccinated by choice’ in Singapore no longer can receive free covid-19 treatment

Eighty-five percent of people in Singapore eligible for coronavirus vaccines are fully vaccinated, and 18 percent have received booster shots. But the Singaporean government said Monday that it will no longer cover the medical costs of people “unvaccinated by choice,” who make up the bulk of remaining new coronavirus cases and covid-19 hospitalizations in the city-state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKRC

African lions give birth to rare white lion cubs

JIMENA DE LA FRONTERA, Spain (WKRC/CBS Newspath) - Two rare white African lion cubs were born on an animal reserve in southern Spain. The days-old male and female white lion cubs were transferred on October 25 into a special room to control their feeding in Jimena de la Frontera, a mountain village in Andalusia region of Spain.
ANIMALS
Vice

Chilling Photos and Tales Reveal the Extent of Indonesia's Dog Meat Trade

This story features photos of animal abuse that some readers may find disturbing. When Tigre, the beloved family dog of Aya Diandara Salvator went missing in 2012, she suspected the worst. After two days of futile searching, Aya learned the shocking news from a local cab driver—her beloved pet had been taken by two men on a motorcycle.
ANIMALS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Cultural treasures that the Nazis looted from the USSR

During World War II over a million items from Soviet museums and libraries were stolen and sent to Germany. Many never returned home or were lost altogether. Here are just a few of the most notable treasures that were lost. Hitler and other leading Nazis considered themselves to be art...
MUSEUMS
The Hollywood Reporter

Angelina Jolie Is “Proud” Marvel Refused to Cut ‘Eternals’ Scenes Featuring Gay Hero for Gulf Nation Censors

Angelina Jolie has spoken out about the news that Eternals was pulled from release across several Gulf nations over the inclusion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first openly gay superhero, saying she was proud of the studio for refusing to bow to censors. As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter on Nov. 4, Marvel’s all-star superhero title was banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, where it was due for release Nov. 11, after local censors made several edit requests that Disney was not prepared to make. Sources suggested the decision was made over the inclusion of the MCU’s first same-gender...
MOVIES
Ars Technica

X-rays reveal secrets of 14th-century tomb of England’s infamous Black Prince

Visitors to Canterbury Cathedral can view the effigy of a 14th-century knight in full armor laid out on top of a marble tomb. It's the tomb of Edward of Woodstock, colloquially known as the Black Prince, and it's one of just six surviving large cast-metal sculptures from medieval England. Now, a team of researchers at The Courtauld Institute of Art has gotten the first glimpse inside the gilt-copper alloy effigy in 600 years, thanks to X-ray and medical imaging techniques. The researchers' findings were recently published in The Burlington Magazine.
VISUAL ART
HollywoodLife

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Marries Her Partner At Her Birmingham Home — Photos

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai proudly shared social media images from her wedding day to Asser Malik. The nuptials took place on Nov. 9 at home in England. Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai got married! The 24-year-old Pakistani activist said “I do” to partner Asser Malik on November 9 at their home in Birmingham, England. Malala shared images from the wedding day to Instagram, which can be seen HERE, alongside a sweet message about her special day. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life,” she wrote. “We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”
WORLD
AFP

Drowned US adventurer's boat washes up on Pacific atoll

The boat used by the late US Paralympian and ocean rower Angela Madsen has been found washed up on a remote Marshall Islands atoll 16 months after she drowned trying to cross the Pacific in it. Madsen's body was found floating in the ocean in June last year, 59 days after she set off on a quest to become the first paraplegic to row solo from California to Hawaii. But the 60-year-old's specially designed boat "Rowoflife" was never recovered and spent more than a year drifting the ocean currents. Marshall Islander Benjamin Chutaro said it washed up in late October on the shore of Mili Island, about 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of the capital Majuro.
ACCIDENTS
People

Princess Charlene Returns To Monaco After Six Months in South Africa

Sources tell PEOPLE, the 43-year old arrived early Monday morning after an overnight flight from Durban, South Africa. The mother-of-two landed in the south of France at 8:30 a.m. local time. Charlene's return ends months of speculation concerning her sudden and prolonged disappearance from the principality. She stepped off her husband Prince Albert's private plane in Nice, dressed in black, wearing a mask.
WORLD
The Associated Press

German navy chief vows long-term commitment to Indo-Pacific

TOKYO (AP) — The chief of Germany’s navy said Tuesday that its dispatch of a warship to the Indo-Pacific underscores his country’s concern that freedom of navigation and the rule-based international order are being threatened in the region, an apparent reference to its biggest trading partner, China. Vice Adm. Kay-Achim...
MILITARY
artforum.com

Jaider Esbell (1979–2021)

Indigenous plastic artist Jaider Esbell, a rising star whose vibrant, energetic work skillfully wove together ecological, mystical, and sociopolitical themes, died November 2 at the age of forty-one. According to Brazilian news portal G1, he was found dead in his apartment in São Paulo. Esbell had recently participated in the 34th Bienal de São Paulo as both a curator and an artist, with his work there gaining acclaim as a highlight of the exhibition. The self-taught artist was additionally a tireless champion of his people, the Macuxi, on whose behalf he frequently wrote and campaigned.
VISUAL ART
Dezeen

Clemens Weisshaar found dead in Portugal

German designer Clemens Weisshaar has been found dead in Portugal close to a burned-out car containing the remains of his young son. Weisshaar, 44, was co-founder of pioneering design studio Kram\Weisshaar. Portuguese media reported that the incident was "a case of homicide, followed by suicide". Founded with Stockholm-based designer Reed...
WORLD

