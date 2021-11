The Chico State volleyball team is nearing the end of the 2021 campaign, and with a possible postseason berth still in play, the Wildcats know they have to make their final two home matches of the season count. The 'Cats hold court at Acker Gym this weekend, looking to string together a pair of much-needed "W's" as they take on Humboldt State Friday and Sonoma State on Saturday. Both matches are slated to start at 5 p.m.

CHICO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO