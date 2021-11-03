CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industrial Vacuum Evaporation Systems Market to be Valued at US$ 4.1 Bn Towards 2030 End: FMI

Las Vegas Herald
 5 days ago

Key players are focusing on important strategies such as integration of advanced technologies based on AI and automation, collaborations with industry production houses and partnerships with other industrial giants to remain afloat in the market. As per FMI's study, the industrial vacuum evaporation systems market is anticipated to expand...

Las Vegas Herald

Rising Demand from Consumers to Push Sales of Lentil Protein Market

Persistence Market Research published a report on the lentil protein market, which includes the global industry analysis 2014 – 2018 and opportunity assessment 2019 – 2029. It projects that the lentil protein market is expected to reach ~ US$ 120 Mn by the end of 2019 in terms of value, and is forecasted to reach ~ US$ 200 Mn by the end of 2029.
thedallasnews.net

Automotive Interior Surface Lighting Market To Reach US$ 5 Bn Mark In 2029 End

Increasing consumer preference for value-added features in vehicles that offer a fine balance of functionality and aesthetic appeal is primarily fueling the growth of automotive interior surface lighting market. A recently published report of Persistence Market Research (PMR) suggests that the global automotive interior surface lighting market will reach the US$ 5 Bn mark in 2029 end, witnessing a healthy CAGR during 2019 – 2029.
Las Vegas Herald

The Automotive Transmission Oil Filter Market To Witness An Exhilarating CAGR Of 4.5% Between 2019-2029

Automotive transmission oil filters are gaining significant traction in the market due to their multiple benefits – smooth operation of vehicles, improved fuel efficiency, and reduced carbon emissions. High demand for automotive transmission oil filters is being witnessed for use in both, luxury and commercial vehicles. The high replacement rate...
Las Vegas Herald

Trapping and Mating Disruption Systems Market By Insect Type (Codling Moth, Peach Twig Borer, Greater Peachtree Borer) and By Product Type (Hand Applied Loops, Aerosol Device, Hand Applied Clips) - Forecast 2021-2031

With pest control and hygiene gaining greater significance, trapping and mating disruption systems market is witnessing more production of these systems for the end-use segments for achieving effective results and tackling with the increasing pests in the environment. Sales Outlook of Trapping and Mating Disruption Systems as per Fact.MR's Market...
Las Vegas Herald

The Automotive Window Films Market To Create Turbulence In Automotive Sector At A CAGR Of 5% Between 2019-2027

Automotive window films are gaining significant traction in the market as these protect the vehicle's interior systems by blocking UV rays. Owners can protect the interior LED lightings of their vehicles by using tinted automotive film, as excessive exposure to sunlight can affect the performance of LEDs. Moreover, automotive window films improve vehicle aesthetics, besides shielding the occupants from the sun and harmful UV rays. The global automotive window films market was estimated at US$ 3.5 Bn in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2019-2027.
Las Vegas Herald

Extended Warranty Service for Consumer Electronics Market Estimates May Beats Expectation on Upcoming Revenue Growth

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Extended Warranty Service for Consumer Electronics Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Extended Warranty Service for Consumer Electronics market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Las Vegas Herald

Fruit Infused Water Market Growth to Surge Owing to Increasing Adoption by End-use Applications

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has published a report on the fruit-infused water market, which includes the global industry analysis 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and projects that the fruit-infused water is expected to reach ~ US$ 10 Bn by the end of 2019 in terms of value, and is forecast to reach ~ US$ 21 Bn by the end of 2029.
Las Vegas Herald

Air Data System Market is Gaining Momentum by key players Astronautics, Meggitt, Resa Airport Data Systems

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Air Data System Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Air Data System market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Las Vegas Herald

Electric Car Turbocharger Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Continental, Cummins, Bosch Mahle

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Global Electric Car Turbocharger Market Research Report 2016-2026" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Electric Car Turbocharger Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study size, share, and competitive nature of market. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and delivers both qualitative and quantitative insights. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Honeywell, BorgWarner, MHI, IHI, Cummins, Bosch Mahle, Continental, Hunan Tyen, Weifu Tianli, Kangyue, Weifang Fuyuan, Shenlong, Okiya Group, Zhejiang Rongfa & Hunan Rugidove.What's keeping Honeywell, BorgWarner, MHI, IHI, Cummins, Bosch Mahle, Continental, Hunan Tyen, Weifu Tianli, Kangyue, Weifang Fuyuan, Shenlong, Okiya Group, Zhejiang Rongfa & Hunan Rugidove Ahead in the Market? Benchmark yourself with strategic moves and findings by HTF MI.
Las Vegas Herald

Basmati Rice Market Expansion to be Persistent through 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

Among different varieties of long-grain rice, basmati rice continues to capture the highest demand owing to its superior characteristics in terms of aroma and flavor. Major cultivation of basmati rice is concentrated in India and Pakistan whereas few other South Asian countries such as Bangladesh, Vietnam and Indonesia also cultivate basmati rice, though only for self-consumption.
Las Vegas Herald

Rhum Agricole Market Sales Projections Forecast Positive Growth Through 2027

Persistence Market Research published a report on the rhum agricole market, which analyzes the landscape for the period 2019 – 2027. According to the study, the rhum agricole market is likely to reach ~ US$ 1.3 Bn by the end of 2019 in terms of value, and is forecasted to reach ~ US$ 1.7 Bn by the end of 2027.
Las Vegas Herald

Panoramic Reverse Systems Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion through 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

250 Pages Panoramic Reverse Systems Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. The growing adoption of advanced technologies has led to the high adoption of advanced devices in various sectors including the automobile. Today, the automobile industry is proliferating with increasing number of vehicles purchased. This has led to the development of new devices which are integrated with panoramic reverse systems that can ease the driving process thereby reducing the number of accidents every day. One of the major problems faced while driving a vehicle is accidents caused by blind spots.
Las Vegas Herald

Flux Cleaning Agents Market Earnings Outlook Remains Strong | 3M, ITW Chemtronics, Kester Solder, Techspray

Global Flux Cleaning Agents Market Growth 2021-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Flux Cleaning Agents market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Flux Cleaning Agents market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Las Vegas Herald

Casting Simulation Software Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value | Magmasoft, Flow3D, Anycasting

Global Casting Simulation Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Casting Simulation Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Casting Simulation Software market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Las Vegas Herald

EV Electric Drive System Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | MAHLE GmbH, Bosch, Danfoss

Global EV Electric Drive System Market Growth 2021-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider EV Electric Drive System market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, EV Electric Drive System market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Las Vegas Herald

DNA and RNA Market Worth Observing Growth | Shimadzu, PerkinElmer, Molecular Devices

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global DNA and RNA Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the DNA and RNA market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud Computing To Be The Storage Think-Tank Of The Chondroitin Sulfate Market

Demand for chondroitin sulfate is expected to increase in the near future at a higher rate from dietary supplement manufacturers, owing to increasing healthcare expenditure, ageing population, and higher emphasis of individuals toward preventive care and self-management by means of dietary supplements in order to maintain health and wellness. Furthermore, demand for chondroitin sulfate is increasing for use in joint health supplements.
Las Vegas Herald

Hydrogen Generation Market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2016-2024

The industrial hydrogen market in U.S., Europe (U.K. & Germany), and Asia (South Korea & Japan) is estimated to be valued at US$ 13.6 Bn, with hydrogen consumption pegged at 1,826.0 KT by the end of 2016. Sales revenue of industrial hydrogen is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2016–2024), to be valued at US$ 19.8 Bn by the end of 2024. In a new report titled "Industrial Hydrogen Market: U.S., Europe, and Asia Industry Analysis & Forecast 2016-2024", Persistence Market Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industrial hydrogen market across these regions and offers insights into the key factors and trends likely to shape the market in the next eight years.
