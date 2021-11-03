Ryerson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. (AGTC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.1 million in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Alachua, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by...
Shares of Poshmark Inc. fell more than 25% in the extended session Tuesday after the e-commerce retailer swung to a surprise quarterly profit but reported sales below Wall Street views, blaming it in part on "headwinds" from Apple Inc.'s privacy changes.
Shares of ThredUp Inc. and RealReal Inc. soar Monday after both online fashion resellers reported narrower quarterly losses and sales that topped Wall Street expectations despite rising operational costs and other headwinds.
