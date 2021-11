LAWRENCE — Back in October, during the Big 12 Conference’s tipoff event for men’s basketball, Kansas coach Bill Self outlined part of the vision he had for his team. Self had been asked if having two combo guards in the game together would be a key for the Jayhawks this season. And he said their best team at that moment, on Oct. 20, would have junior guard Christian Braun, senior guard Ochai Agbaji and redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson in the game together.

