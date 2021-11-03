CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bag Closure Market is expected to represent an incremental opportunity of US$ 318 Mn by 2030

Las Vegas Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuture Market Insights predicts that the global bag closure market will register a CAGR of over 5% between 2020 and 2030. The market is projected to grow 2.7x of its current market value as demand for bag closures swiftly moves from plastic to other materials in the wake of debilitating impact...

