Widows of COVID-19 victims pay homage in Brazil

Vanessa Moraes lives in a Rio de Janeiro slum, works multiple jobs to support her two sons and barely scrapes by on welfare. So buying tampons and pads each month is hardly a top priority. Like millions of women across Brazil, Moraes improvises with whatever she can when she gets her period -- a long-taboo topic that took a political turn last month when President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed legislation to provide free menstrual supplies for the poor. "Pads are expensive, so we use a piece of cloth, a pillowcase, a diaper, whatever we can," says Moraes, whose sons are aged 11 and 12.

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO