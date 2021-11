PORTER — No sooner did Eva Schrenk receive her new reading buddy, then she began to read to the stuffed Curious George monkey about another George named Washington. Schrenk, her classmates, and other first and second graders around Porter, Lake and LaPorte counties will soon have a buddy to which they can read. Thanks to a donation from Attorney Kenneth J. Allen of the Allen Law Group, stuffed animals called reading buddies are being made available to students in lower grades.

PORTER, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO