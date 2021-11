Sticking to something you committed despite some rough times tends to always pays off. Exactly when that payoff comes isn't always immediate. Junior tight end Brant Kuithe stuck to it with the Utes despite facing adversity early and not only became one of the Utes’ best weapons over the course of four seasons, but one of the buzziest players in all of college football along with a top NFL prospective in 2021.

UTAH STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO