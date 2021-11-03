Jackie MacMullan believes there's 'still time' for Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum to learn to play together

According to one renowned sportswriter, the whole league is talking about the Boston Celtics — but for all the wrong reasons. Legendary NBA journalist Jackie MacMullan made a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston, and related that plenty of teams are talking about the Celtics — specifically their two young stars as they wonder if Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum can learn to play together.

“The NBA is one of the great gossip leagues of all time,” MacMullan related. “GMs, agents, writers, everybody, we all love to gossip. And that is what everybody is gossiping about right now: Can these two guys play together?”

After yet another season already marred by the same issues revolving around the two All-Star wings, it’s becoming a legitimate question.

“I think there’s still time,” MacMullan offered on that particularly salient topic. “They’re both very young.”

“It’s got to happen soon, but I think it is possible for them to enhance one another. And if they really focused on that, I think they would solve a lot of these issues.”

Her reasoning is pretty straightforward — finding the sort of talent either has on offense is simply very hard to come by. Harder still to get lightning to strike twice.

“You’d have to take a really big, deep breath to go trade Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown, because I’m telling you, those are rare offensive talents. So many coaches have said to me, ‘Hey, defense is great, and we love defense, but we can find defensive players.'”

“To find offensive players that are as gifted as these two, that’s a tall order,” MacMullan added.

Even if the Celtics do turn things around, there may well be trades coming, and if they do not it is all but certain the roster will be shaken up.

And for the reasons noted by the esteemed sports journalist above it is not likely to be either of the two forwards in question — but the fact conversations are being had in even the most cursory manner should be a wake-up call to the entire team.

