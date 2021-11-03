CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Watchdog finds no misconduct in Afghan airstrike

Finger Lakes Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn independent Pentagon review has concluded that the deadly U.S. drone strike in...

www.fltimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gazette

US spent more than $100B on since-dismantled Afghan government and army: Watchdog

When the Taliban overthrew the Afghan Army and the Ghani government, more than $100 billion of U.S. funding went down the drain, according to a watchdog report. The United States provided $89 billion in training and equipping the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and more than $17 billion "in on-budget assistance" to the Afghan government, according to the latest quarterly report from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction released on Friday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Afghanistan War#Airstrike#Breaking News#Ap Archive
abc17news.com

Watchdog: 30 recent cases of violence to Afghan journalists

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A media watchdog says it has recorded more than 30 instances of violence and threats of violence against Afghan journalists in the last two months. The group says Wednesday nearly 90% were committed by the Taliban. More than 40% of the cases recorded by The Afghanistan National Journalists Union were physical beatings and another 40% were verbal threats of violence. One journalist was killed. Most of the cases in September and October were documented in provinces across Afghanistan outside the capital Kabul, but 20% of the cases of violence took place in the capital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Washington Times

Afghans have less religious liberty under new Taliban regime, U.S. watchdog group says

Members of minority Muslim religious communities in Afghanistan — as well as non-Muslims, atheists and converts to Christianity — are “at grave threat” under the Taliban’s rule, the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said Thursday. “Religious freedom conditions in Afghanistan have deteriorated since the Taliban seized control of the...
RELIGION
Coeur d'Alene Press

Op-Ed: Proof of massive election fraud finally emerges

Donald Trump has been obsessed with the idea that fraud, perpetrated before, during and after the 2020 election, affected the outcome. The mainstream media has repeatedly debunked these claims, but Trump and many of his supporters persist in claiming that there was massive election fraud last year. Now that a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Trump is right: Former presidents can assert executive privilege

Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor and Miller Center senior fellow at the University of Virginia, is the author of “The Living Presidency: An Originalist Argument Against Its Ever-Expanding Powers." President Biden and former president Donald Trump are locked in another fierce battle — this one not involving electoral votes but...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thedrive

Hundreds Of South Korean And U.S. Warplanes Are Conducting A Secretive Exercise In Korea

The unpublicized maneuvers are being staged in the wake of a spate of potentially destabilizing missile developments on the peninsula. Amid a simmering ‘missile race’ on the Korean peninsula, South Korea and the United States are running a large-scale air exercise in the region, with around 200 aircraft reportedly involved. The maneuvers represent a return to the large-scale collaboration of this kind between the two nations that was scaled back dramatically as Washington attempted to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear weapons program. However, with more recent hopes that Pyongyang might resume talks, the current exercise is being run without any media fanfare. North Korea, for its part, has traditionally complained about these kinds of exercises, whatever the scale.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy