How Angelenos are channeling their climate change anxiety into sustainable living

By Danielle Chiriguayo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLily Polstein first got her taste of gardening when she was a little girl in her parents' garden. She remembers the feeling of soil in her hands and the excitement of watching plants grow from seeds into actual vegetables. She loved it so much that four years ago, she founded Sustainable...

Hillsboro News-Times

Gildersleeve: Our oceans canâ€™t wait for climate action

Lyf Gildersleeve owns Portland's Flying Fish Co. He is a second-generation fishmonger and a member of the Shellfish Growers Climate CoalitionFor a restauranteur and fishmonger like me, there's no greater nightmare than serving unsafe food to our customers. That nightmare was our reality just a few months ago, when record-shattering temperatures created ideal conditions for Vibrio bacteria to flourish. Vibrio accumulates in shellfish which, when consumed by humans, can induce a nasty illness known as vibriosis. Despite our strict adherence to food safety guidelines, several of our customers reported vibriosis diagnoses, as did customers of many other restaurants. A D...
PORTLAND, OR
newsy.com

How Climate Change Is Affecting Life In The Florida Keys

It's the southernmost point of the continental U.S., rich with history and year-round sun: the Florida Keys. A world-renowned destination that is also home to over 74,000 people. Some residents, like Emilie Stewart, say the Keys as we know them could be forever altered because of climate change. "I've been...
ENVIRONMENT
Michigan Daily

Sixth annual U-M climate change survey tracks attitudes surrounding sustainability on campus

Investigators at the University of Michigan’s Institute for Social Research and Graham Sustainability Institute launched the sixth Sustainability Cultural Indicators Program survey on Oct. 12. The survey tracks the degree to which members of the campus community are aware of the University’s sustainability measures and also asks about respondents’ personal actions to reduce their carbon footprint.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26: 'How I turned my eco-anxiety into climate action'

Clover Hogan worried it could be too late to fix the planet. She says she suffered "eco-anxiety", a feeling of worry about threats to the environment, such as pollution and climate change. The 22-year-old activist from Hackney, east London, set up Force of Nature, a non-profit organisation running workshops helping...
ENVIRONMENT
uticaphoenix.net

Climate change causing anxiety among young people

A new study found climate change is causing anxiety for many teenagers and young adults. Often referred to as eco-anxiety, the study conducted by University of Bath found 75% of people between 16 and 25 believe the future is frightening. “I have cared about environmentalism and the climate since I...
ENVIRONMENT
San Francisco Examiner

How climate change impacts California tourism

“Want to go camping in October?” a friend texted in August. Somewhere pretty, she suggested. Big Sur? I replied, “Yes, but … how about May?”. Fall used to be my favorite season. I’d traipse up and down California, from coastal cabins to backcountry lakes to wine-country weddings. But in the past few years, fall has become something I rationally, and irrationally, fear. It’s too unpredictable. Too hot. Too dry. Too smoky. Too anxiety-provoking.
shorelinemedia.net

Climate Change: How Emissions Have Risen

World leaders have been trying to do something about climate change for 29 years but in that time Earth has gotten much hotter and more dangerous. (Nov.1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/ab197cd437e944cbbfd893aae3884ebb.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

How can Welsh sport tackle climate change?

Double Olympic sailing gold medallist Hannah Mills has been looking at the role sport can play in helping the environment. She tried to cut out single use plastic as part of her preparations for this year's Tokoyo games, and get other athletes to do the same. Here, she talks to...
ENVIRONMENT
kcrw.com

To fight climate change, focus on 1 action and share it with others

“What can I do to address climate change in my own life?”. It’s a question that Alex Hall gets a lot, especially when global warming makes the headlines. He’s a professor at UCLA’s Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, but this question is one he’s faced in his own home. So as world leaders meet at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow (COP26), KCRW talks with Alex Hall about the best ways individuals can make changes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

How to cut methane emissions globally and at your own home

President Biden was at the United Nations climate summit (COP26) in Glasgow today, announcing that more than 90 countries will try to cut methane emissions by at least 30% by the end of the decade. “This is low-hanging fruit in the emissions battle. … It's a very clear way to reduce future warming, just looking at methane,” says Paasha Mahdavi, UC Santa Barbara professor who studies energy and environmental politics.
ENVIRONMENT
Tech Times

How Can Technology Help You Live a More Sustainable Life?

Are you one of those people who wants to live a more sustainable life? Do you have a desire to educate yourself on how to live more sustainably? Then you have come to the right place. There is no doubt that the planet has been suffering from pollution for many years, but it has definitely become worse in the past decade. If we don't start taking better care of the environment now, it will eventually become so destroyed that there will not be any planet for future generations to live on. In the past few years, more people and more companies have started to incorporate more sustainability into the world. As an example, the company, Primo, has become specialized in producing sustainable plastic products that can help minimize the waste of plastic in nature. However, this article will focus on how technology can help you live a more sustainable life. Technology is becoming a bigger part of our lives and therefore, it seems natural that it can help you live a more sustainable life. In any case, it is crucial that technology moves in a direction that gives you more options in terms of sustainability. Read the article below and find out how technology can help you live a more sustainable life.
MUSIC
buzzfeednews.com

How Climate Change Is Changing The Coastline Of The Chesapeake Bay

How do you see the future? That is the vexing question that Michael O. Snyder, a scientist turned photographer, seeks to answer in his recent project, The Coming Coast. Snyder spent the pandemic traveling around the Chesapeake Bay, talking with residents about how the predicted 6 feet of sea level rise under the worst-case scenario of rapid global warming would affect them, and the places they love. The project is both poignant and specific — for some areas, 6 feet has a huge impact, while for others, not much would seem to change at all.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

How climate coverage can drive change

Three case studies show how Nature articles influence climate policy. Anna Nowogrodzki is Nature’s impact editor, based in Boston, Massachusetts. You have full access to this article via your institution. In September, Gernot Wagner hosted an unusual visitor at his small New York City apartment. “The president of Austria dropped...
ENVIRONMENT
odi.org

How humanitarians must adapt now to climate change

People’s lives and livelihoods around the world are already being threatened by climate change in the form of floods, heatwaves, tropical storms and forest fires. These threats require immediate action and adaptations to the way we work as a humanitarian system. While adaptation is one of the four goals of...
ENVIRONMENT
13newsnow.com

How climate change could be impacting our health

COLUMBUS, Ohio — According to research by Climate Central, since 1980 there has been an increase in the frequency of billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in the U.S. This, along with warmer than average temperatures, destructive wildfires and extensive drought, our climate is changing, and not for the best. Recently,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Scientific American

Climate Change Is Creating New Vocabulary, from Eco-Anxiety to Kaitiakitanga

Climate change is everywhere in the news this week, as nations attending the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) firm their commitments to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. But did you know that the language of climate change and sustainability—from “eco-anxiety” to “climate crisis”—is constantly evolving to reflect new realities and concerns? Some terms have surged, others have taken on a revised meaning, and some are just brand new. In response to these rapid changes in vocabulary, I and my colleagues at the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) have just finished reviewing the dictionary’s coverage of language related to climate change and sustainability, revising and updating entries already in the dictionary and adding new ones. Some words have a much longer history than might be expected, and some reveal more general shifts in language usage.
ENVIRONMENT

