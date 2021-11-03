CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Member Info for Olaaro

 7 days ago

Thank you Dr Krebbs for your detailed and well reassuring information. Alien Metals Limited (formerly Arian Silver Corporation) (the “Company”) announces that following the passing of the resolutions by shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on 20 September...

www.lse.co.uk

Ab Ignitis. S Regulatory News (IGN)

This share is an international stock. On the conclusion of EUR 35 million credit agreement by UAB “Ignitis”, a subsidiary of AB “Ignitis grupė”. AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that its subsidiary UAB “Ignitis” (hereinafter – the Company) on 10 November 2021 concluded a credit agreement valued up to EUR 35 million (hereinafter – the Credit Agreement) with AB SEB bankas.
Share Price Information for Throgmorton Trust (THRG)

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 70,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 981.10 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
Member Info for AConceptIsABrick

Qualcomm - two upcoming presentations which are relevant:. 16th Nov - 9am ET (2pm GMT) CEO Cristiano Amon to lay out company vision and strategy for an intelligently connected world. "Qualcomm stands at the intersection of key trends that are accelerating digital transformation and fueling the cloud economy. This is driving demand for our industry-leading roadmap of relevant technologies, creating a significant opportunity for growth as we continue to successfully execute on our diversification strategy across mobile, auto and the IoT. Amon’s keynote at the Company’s Investor Day will be the first time the new CEO will outline his strategy for the Company and vision for the future. Live stream on the Qualcomm website."
CORRECT: Sirius Real Estate CEO buys GBP1 million in shares

(Sirius Real Estate itself clarifies that Chief Executive Officer Andrew Coombs bought the shares at GBP1.39 rather than GBP1.31, as previously stated in an earlier filing by the company.) Sirius Real Estate Ltd - operator of business parks, offices and industrial complexes in Germany - Chief Executive Officer Andrew Coombs...
#Silver#Arian Silver Corporation#Company#Isin#Cusip
Network International sells 50% of share in Transguard Cash

(Alliance News) - Network International Holdings PLC on Wednesday announced the sale of its 50% shareholding in Transguard Cash LLC to Transguard Group LLC for about USD74 million. Transguard Cash is a subsidiary of Transguard Group, a Dubai-based outsourcing company offering cash, security and manpower services. In 2020, Network International...
Share Price Information for BMO Global Smaller Companies Trust (BGSC)

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BMO Global Smaller Companies plc (the 'Company') announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Date of purchase: 10 November 2021. Number of ordinary shares purchased:...
Share Price Information for Afritin Mining. (ATM)

("AfriTin" or the "Company") AfriTin Mining Limited (AIM: ATM), an African tin mining company with its flagship asset, the Uis Tin Mine ("Uis") in Namibia, states that, further to the announcement dated 21 September 2021 (the "Announcement") the Company confirms it has agreed an extended deadline to complete all legal documentation with Standard Bank Namibia Limited (the "Bank"). It is agreed that the credit approved terms already agreed with the Bank which were due to lapse end of October 2021 are still valid until 30 November 2021. The Company anticipates executing the banking facilities outlined in the Announcement before this new deadline.
Share Price Information for Royal Dutch Shell B (RDSB)

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 10 November 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
Form 8.3 - Blue Prism Group plc

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") (a) Identity of the person whose positions/dealings are being disclosed:. TIG Advisors, LLC. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from...
spectrumnews1.com

Small businesses hurt by the pandemic can apply for grants

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Small businesses hurt by the pandemic can now apply for government grants in the city of Avon Lake. Mimzy's Bakehouse in Avon Lake has struggled to keep its doors open. "Oh my gosh, having a small business, especially during a pandemic, the lack of available help...
AVON LAKE, OH
LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks rise as investors eye US inflation data

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were higher at midday on Wednesday with investors opting to focus on positive company earnings against a backdrop of rising inflation, with US consumer prices due later in the afternoon. China released a report showing the prices paid at factory gates jumped by...
Chain-maker Renold has record order book as industrial clients rebound

(Alliance News) - Renold PLC on Wednesday said its markets recovered strongly in the first half of its financial year, bouncing back from the Covid-19 pandemic, with a big rise in new orders, though it warned on supply chain issues and raw material availability. The Manchester-based company makes industrial chains...
Sportico

Former WWE Execs Set for Potentially Unique Bowlero SPAC Merger

Bowlero—the largest bowling center operator in the U.S. and owner of the Professional Bowlers Association—is set to go public via a merger with Isos Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ISOS) within the next several weeks. The transaction will assign the combined entity an enterprise value of $2.6 billion, but as Noble Capital Markets director of research Michael Kupinski pointed out, “A lot of the SPAC mergers [in recent months] have tended to be companies that aren’t really in a growth mode like [Bowlero is or] generating positive cash flow” like Bowlero does. While for the most part SPACs have not been tremendous...
WWE

