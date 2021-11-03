Member Info for Olaaro

Qualcomm - two upcoming presentations which are relevant:. 16th Nov - 9am ET (2pm GMT) CEO Cristiano Amon to lay out company vision and strategy for an intelligently connected world. "Qualcomm stands at the intersection of key trends that are accelerating digital transformation and fueling the cloud economy. This is driving demand for our industry-leading roadmap of relevant technologies, creating a significant opportunity for growth as we continue to successfully execute on our diversification strategy across mobile, auto and the IoT. Amon’s keynote at the Company’s Investor Day will be the first time the new CEO will outline his strategy for the Company and vision for the future. Live stream on the Qualcomm website."

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO