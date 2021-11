When it comes to celebrating Thanksgiving with holiday flavors, you have a few options at your fingertips. Items like Starbucks' Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or the Del Taco Caramel Apple Shake all invoke the spirit of fall, but don't necessarily tap into the joy of Thanksgiving. Krispy Kreme plans to go a step further with a new set of doughnuts that not only take inspiration from fall, but also draw creativity from the upcoming holiday. According to a press release sent to Mashed, the doughnut chain plans to release a new series of confections starting today in a custom gratitude box.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO