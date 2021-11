Bill Belichick and Patriot fans have a quarterback that can hang with anyone. In eight games, Mac Jones has faced Tua Tagovailoa, Tom Brady, Dak Prescott, and Justin Herbert. He has either outplayed his competition or played well enough to win the game. If not for Belichick’s conservative play-calling, Jones would have beaten Tagovailoa, Brady, and Prescott. The rookie quarterback for the Patriots matched up against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles during Sunday’s game on the road. Herbert, the No. 6 overall pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, is one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the league. Jones did not have a pretty performance, but he found a way to league New England to a victory.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO