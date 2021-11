For a brief time, you’ll have a chance to capture Shadow Lugia in Pokémon Go. However, the only way to catch it is to work your way through the Season of Mischief’s season-long Special Research quest, Misunderstood Mischief. The final tasks in the quest feature an opportunity to face off against Giovanni, who now has shadow Lugia under his control. Once you defeat him, you can capture this legendary shadow Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about if shadow Lugia is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO