The fact that Barkley was back at practice at all was a good sign, but Jordan Raanan notes that there's less than a 50% chance that Barkley, along with any of the injured Giants, are able to play against the Chiefs. It's a Monday night game so Barkley has a bit of extra time to continue to recover, but let's hope we get clarity before fantasy managers have to make some tough decisions on Sunday.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO