New ‘Hawkeye’ TV Spot Teases ‘Avengers-Level Threat’

Spider-Man: No Way Home has some new footage out in the wild from a recent TV spot. In the new clip that's circulating online, Tom Holland's Peter Parker gets an even bigger taste of the mirror dimension. The Multiverse as a concept is something that seems to figure heavily into the next few years of MCU storytelling. Spider-Man, Scarlett Witch, Doctor Strange, and Loki have broached the topic in recent outings. But, things are about to get officially strange when No Way Home hits theaters. Reality will bend and break, and people expect Spidey to bring it back together again. He won't be alone in that endeavor as evidenced by the trailer with Doctor Strange trying to weave a spell that will help solve some of Peter's problems. By venturing into the Multiverse, could the help they're looking for come from some familiar faces? We'll all just have to wait and see. Check out the new footage down below:

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO