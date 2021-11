Deals keep popping up everywhere we look, so it was more than obvious we were going to start receiving great savings on Amazon’s most popular products. First up, we have the Fire HD 8 Tablet, which is currently receiving a 50 percent discount, meaning that you can pick one up for as low as $45 on its 32GB storage model that comes with an ad-supported lock screen. If you want more storage space, you can also opt for the 64GB model that is getting the same $45 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $75, but you will still have to put up with ads. However, you can pick up the ad-free version on its 32GB and 64GB options for $60 and $90, respectively, after receiving the same $45 discount.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO