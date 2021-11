SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based company has been sued by federal regulators for allegedly falsely saying its saline nasal sprays are an effective way to prevent and treat COVID-19. Xlear, Inc., based in American Fork, was sued by the Federal Trade Commission earlier this week. In the lawsuit against the company and its owner, the FTC asks a federal court in Utah to impose monetary penalties and bar Xlear from continuing to make such false and unsupported claims.

