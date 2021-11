The sister of a missing Indigenous teenager, who vanished while walking to school in 2004, is holding out hope that she will be found. Tiffany Reid, 16, vanished on May 17th, 2004 while walking from her home in the Shiprock, New Mexico Navajo reservation to her high school. Reid, nicknamed Kay-C, was a sophomore at the time. Two weeks later, the teen’s purse, some of her clothes, and her library card were discovered on a dirt road in a nearby town. It’s believed that she may have traveled to Arizona or possibly Mexico, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, but that has never been confirmed. She would be 33 now.

