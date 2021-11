CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - Despite a slow start, the UNI women's basketball team found its groove with a 83-58 win over the Truman State Bulldogs. The Panthers would trade the lead back and forth with the Bulldogs throughout the first quarter. Guard Karli Rucker tallied the first point for the Panthers with a jump shot. UNI would hold onto the lead until the last minute of the first quarter when Truman State had their best run of the game, scoring seven unanswered points.

