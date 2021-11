LEWISTON - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 Pediatric Vaccine for children ages 5-11. “We are very pleased there is now an opportunity for Idaho’s younger children to get the same protections against COVID-19 as their older peers and adults. This comes in time to protect children for the holidays and to make sure they can return to the classroom and daycare safely,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, Idaho Division of Public Health administrator. “We are distributing doses to vaccine providers over the coming days and expect it will be available very soon in many doctors’ offices, clinics, and pharmacies.”

IDAHO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO