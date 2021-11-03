This is where mall Santas are made

With the return of the holiday season comes the return of classic holiday specials. The watch times for “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty The Snowman” and “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” have all been announced by a schedule from ABC and CBS. One title missing from this list though was “The Year Without a Santa Claus.”
Many in New Jersey missed out on this annual tradition last year due to the pandemic. Some malls kept Santa behind plexiglass, while others canceled Santa's visit altogether. So many New Jersians may be wondering, will Santa be paying a visit to our malls this year? With the pandemic slowly disappearing in the rearview mirror, now is a great time to make up for what we lost in 2020.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Santa Claus is set to return to the Lehigh Valley Mall later this month. Santa visits for families as part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience at the Lehigh Valley Mall begins when Santa arrives on Nov. 19 and will continue until Christmas Eve, according to a news release from the mall.
Children are once again able to sit down with Santa to tell him their Christmas wish lists. Santa will be available at the Auburn Mall starting Nov. 26 until Christmas Eve. Santa’s helpers will be masked, the mall said. However, families can decide how they visit with jolly old Saint Nicholas.
I’m really excited about Christmas this year because I think things should be closer to normal. Last year, my kids Zoomed with Santa, and that was OK but definitely not the same as visiting him in person. A few days ago, the Rochester Downtown Alliance announced their annual “Here Comes...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled many events, but visits with Santa at White Oaks Mall will continue as planned. This year, the Simon Santa Photo Experience at White Oaks Mall will be a socially distanced event. Families can choose to either sit with Santa or maintain...
Santa will return for photos and visits at Midland Park Mall starting Nov. 18. Midlanders are invited to capture the tradition of photos with Santa through Dec. 24, according to a press release. There will also be a series of special events this holiday season, including Caring Santa from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 5 and Breakfast with Santa from 9 to 10 a.m. Dec. 11.
Check the schedule and get in early to make sure your child gets some quality time with Santa! Jolly Old St. Nick returns to Kennewick's Columbia Center Mall on November 26th thru December 24th. Reservations encouraged. You're encouraged to make a reservation ahead of time to guarantee a few minutes...
BURLINGTON (CBS) — Christmas may seem like a long ways away, but Santa will soon be taking time out of his busy schedule to take family photos at malls across Massachusetts. Saint Nick arrives at the Burlington Mall, Northshore Mall and Natick Mall on Friday, Nov. 12. He’ll be at the Chestnut Hill Mall starting Nov. 18, the Auburn Mall starting Nov. 26 and the Cape Cod Mall beginning Dec. 3.
Santa Planner 2021 – Where to See Santa in West Michigan. After surviving a season of visiting with kids virtually or through plexi-glass and face shields, Santa is ready to visit kids in-person again this year. Not everything has returned yet for 2021, but the real Santa is back in...
The “Peanuts Christmas Experience with Santa” returns to Fox Valley Mall this year. Starting November 12, Santa himself will be on hand for visits and photos near Macy’s inside the mall, in the midst of his Peanuts themed holiday home. Visitors will be able to walk through a special interactive Peanuts set before meeting the man in red. They can either sit with Santa for their photo-op, or have a socially distanced photo snapped. Guests are encouraged to pre-register through the Fox Valley Mall website, though walk-up visitors will be accommodated on a space-available basis. You can visit with Santa up to Christmas Eve.
That time is just about here! Santa is BACK at Crossroads Mall. This is a chance to bring your family in for a picture with Santa. This year you can even bring in your favorite furry family member. There are special dates you can reserve to have your furry four-legged family member have a picture with Santa.
The Southern Park Mall has announced that Santa will be showing up for the holiday season starting in late November. From Friday, Nov. 19 to Christmas Eve, the Southern Park Mall invites families to come and visit Santa and take pictures with him. To save time, families are encouraged to...
It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Well, kind of. Santa Claus has made the announcement that he will be coming to the Magic Valley Mall starting this month. You can pay Santa a visit and get yourself on the nice list all at once! On November 20th Santa and the Magic Valley Mall will be collecting donations of canned foods and other things to distribute to families in need over the holidays. Christmas is all about spreading love and joy, what better way than to donate to those in need to make sure they get a full belly and some joy.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – With the holiday season quickly approaching, Santa will begin making his rounds. One of his stops includes the Fashion Mall at Keystone. The man in the big red suit arrives at the shopping center on Nov. 19 and will be available until Dec. 24. Additionally, the Santa...
Come join the Newman YMCA family as we ring in the holiday season with the return of BRUNCH WITH SANTA! Come soak up all that festive cheer on Dec. 11, 2021 with two seatings of brunch with "good ole Saint Nick" himself! Food, fun, and much, much more!. First seating...
