Eric Schmidt: AI is not ready to make profound decisions

Subscribe to Data Sheet, a daily brief on the business of tech, delivered free to your inbox. Facebook’s conduct revealed in leaked documents is “pretty concerning,” said former Google Chief Executive Officer Eric Schmidt, who called for companies in the tech industry to show more restraint. Facebook, now known as...
In this excerpt from their book, Kissinger, Schmidt, and Huttenlocher consider the transformations AI will impose on the planning, preparation and conduct of war. They conclude that humans remain essential to the equation.
Former Google Chairman and CEO Eric Schmidt warns that the artificial intelligence (AI) of the future will be much more powerful than today, and will have the ability to manipulate people in ways that some might not have imagined. “And that’s not good,” Schmidt said, speaking on CNBC's 'Squawk Box,'...
(Nov 5): Facebook’s conduct revealed in leaked documents is “pretty concerning,” said former Google Chief Executive Officer Eric Schmidt, who called for companies in the tech industry to show more restraint. Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms Inc, “went a little too far on the revenue side and not enough...
Why aren’t we more worried that no one can explain what qualifies someone to work on AI?. I wasn’t expecting to get a response at all, certainly not a bunch of machine learning experts — some of whom I don’t know personally even — jumping in to say ….basically yes.
A University of Texas at Arlington computer scientist has earned a three-year, $385,000 grant from the National Institute of Standards and Technology to analyze both how machine learning systems make decisions and what happens when they make wrong ones. Jeff Lei, professor in the Computer Science and Engineering Department, will...
Over the past few days, we have been covering how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's personal worth has been soaring along with the company's stock prices. Even as Musk enjoys his time at the top, leaving fellow space rival Jeff Bezos behind, there was an obvious question that needed answering. Where would Bill Gates be, had he not sold his shares in Microsoft?
It's a common refrain: A billionaire loudly promotes potential solutions for climate change while jetting around the world, leaving a sizable carbon footprint. This week, it happened twice. First, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates — an outspoken advocate for combatting climate change — reportedly celebrated his 66th birthday by hosting dozens of guests, including fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos, on a mega-yacht in the Mediterranean Sea near Turkey's coast.
Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, the number one and number two most wealthy humans on the planet, have had a hell of a 24 hours online. Bezos, the Amazon founder whose net worth is around $200 billion, implied that he would personally throw actor Leonardo DiCaprio off a cliff in a tweet. He was responding to a video from the LACMA Art+Film Gala where Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez (the “alive girl”) is talking attentively to DiCaprio with Bezos shuffling his feet awkwardly next to them.
“How to make decisions quickly” was a question audience members asked so often in the Q&A section of my trainings and keynotes that I developed a resource to help them do so. I’m now making it available to all of you, without the need to come to my speeches. After all, making good choices is key to professional success. Often we have to do so quickly, especially for day-to-day matters where it’s sufficient to make a “good enough” decision, where it’s not worth the time and efforts to make the best possible choice.
We live in a world where everyone needs to learn how to make informed decisions with incomplete and sometimes conflicting data. And that’s a big challenge because humans are inherently bad at making decisions. And if you want proof, just visit Las Vegas. Yes, Las Vegas has figured out how to monetize our stupid human decision-making (SHDM) flaws (Figure 1).
(AP)—When Mark Zuckerberg announced ambitious plans to build the “metaverse” — a virtual reality construct intended to supplant the internet, merge virtual life with real-life and create endless new playgrounds for everyone — he promised that “you’re going to able to do almost anything you can imagine.” That might not be such a great idea. […]
Artificial intelligence (AI) is the process of using machines to think and act like humans. These machines can help us extract insights to leverage real AI capabilities and advance our progress toward environmental sustainability. Emerging technologies have brought new dimensions to AI and environmental sustainability, and our AI usage has...
Elon Musk asked Twitter if he should sell about $20 billion worth of his Tesla stock and about 58 percent of those who answered said yes. The Tesla CEO pledged to abide by the results of the poll, whichever way it went. Arun Sundararajan, NYU Stern professor & author of "The Sharing Economy: The End of Employment and the Rise of Crowd-Based Capitalism," joined Cheddar to discuss what the Twitter poll says about America's attitude towards billionaires and the nation's tax system.
BP CEO Bernard Looney defends the company's association with the API, the largest and most powerful oil lobby in the United States. He tells CNN's Christiane Amanpour: "better [to] be inside and influencing than outside."
Comments / 0