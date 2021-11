The City of Horn Lake is being sued over its decision earlier this year to deny the construction of a mosque in the city limits. The 38-page document has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi by the American Civil Liberties Union, both on a state and national basis, on behalf of the Abraham House of God. Church leaders had sought to build a mosque on Church Road between Fogg and Horn Lake roads. The move was initially rejected by the City Planning Commission in late February and rejected again by the Board of Aldermen at an April meeting.

DESOTO COUNTY, MS ・ 6 DAYS AGO