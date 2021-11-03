Detroit Grand Prix to return downtown in 2023 under contract approved by City Council

A federal judge has denied former President Trump ’s lawsuit that seeks to block the National Archives from handing over documents to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, prompting the former president to quickly appeal the ruling. Trump sued the committee last month in...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, sidelined by Covid-19, acknowledged Tuesday that he "misled some people" about his vaccination status. In an explosive interview last week on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM, Rodgers confirmed that he is unvaccinated, claimed that he is allergic to vaccines and that he has taken ivermectin, said he is the victim of a “woke mob” and acknowledged that he has been seeking Covid-19 advice from podcaster Joe Rogan.
WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators issued subpoenas to 10 former officials who worked for Donald Trump at the end of his presidency, an effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his defeat.
NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Williams, who remade his career as an MSNBC host after losing his job as NBC “Nightly News” anchor for making false claims about a wartime story, is leaving the network after 28 years. Williams said in a note to colleagues that “following much reflection,” he...
Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday said they had asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize booster shots of their COVID-19 vaccine for all adults 18 and over, seeking to broaden who is eligible for a third shot. The move comes as part of a long-running debate among experts...
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) has apparently deleted an altered anime video that he shared depicting himself and other GOP lawmakers attacking President Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), following political blowback from top Democrats. The video, which was first posted Monday to Gosar’s official Twitter account, did not appear on...
(CNN) — The NFL issued fines to the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Allen Lazard after its review found the team and its two players did not follow league Covid-19 protocols, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Tuesday. The Packers were fined $300,000, while Rodgers and Lazard were...
