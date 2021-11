It's been three years since AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen tied the knot the first time they ever met, and the Married at First Sight couple is celebrating their love with a more traditional aspect of the courting process they missed the first time around. In PopCulture.com's exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, AJ pops the question to Stephanie while celebrating their major milestone with a romantic beachside dinner to her complete surprise.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 13 DAYS AGO