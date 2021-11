Your favorite sci-fi delight is back on television with another season featuring Jodie Whittaker in her third and final series as the Thirteenth Doctor, who is, in reality, an alien traveling across different eras and dimensions in their ship known as the TARDIS. Although it looks like a British police box, its power is immense, and we can expect to see more of that unfurl this season as the ship traverses places unimaginable. If you’re excited to catch the upcoming season premiere, you might be interested in knowing everything we have to say about the first episode!

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO