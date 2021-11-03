CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Messi called up for Argentina qualifiers despite injury

Derrick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Lionel Messi was included in the Argentina squad for two...

www.thederrick.com

ClutchPoints

PSG offers underwhelming injury update on Lionel Messi

Life in France hasn’t exactly been the easiest transition for Lionel Messi, who has struggled since joining PSG. On top of that, he’s dealt with several minor injuries that have kept him sidelined at times. In a 2-1 victory over title-holders Lille on Friday, the Argentine was subbed off at...
SOCCER
ESPN

PSG unhappy with Lionel Messi's Argentina call-up: 'It doesn't make sense'

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has expressed his frustration at Lionel Messi joining up with Argentina despite his injury. The 34-year-old missed PSG's win over Bordeaux on Sunday as he recovers from "knee and hamstring pains" and was also unavailable for their Champions League draw at RB Leipzig last week.
UEFA
The Independent

PSG want Fifa to take action after Lionel Messi’s Argentina call-up

Paris Saint-Germain are asking Fifa to intervene in Lionel Messi’s Argentina call-up which the club’s sporting director Leonardo has branded “illogical”.Messi is currently rehabbing knee and hamstring pain and is unavailable to play for the French side but Argentina have called the six-time Ballon d’Or winner up for international duty anyway.“We do not agree to let a player go by selection who, for us, is not in physical condition or who is in the rehabilitation phase.,” Leonardo said.”“It is not logical, and these types of situations deserve a real agreement with Fifa.”Messi has missed a lot of this season for...
UEFA
Yardbarker

‘He’s Already Complained Twice’ – Argentine Media Outlet Speaks Out Against Leonardo for Criticism of Calling up Lionel Messi

Despite both players dealing with injuries, Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo spoke to Le Parisien , stating his annoyance with the Argentina national team electing to call up Leandro Paredes and Lionel Messi. Messi missed PSG’s UEFA Champions League match against RB Leipzig and Ligue 1 match versus FC Girondins...
FIFA
goal.com

Bale in line for 100th Wales cap after call up for World Cup qualifiers

The 32-year-old has not featured since early September but Wales boss Robert Page says he is fit and ready to return for the national team. Gareth Bale is in line to earn his 100th cap for Wales after being recalled to the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches.
SOCCER
KESQ

Romania calls up 15-year-old Sali for World Cup qualifiers

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Fifteen-year-old midfielder Enes Sali has been called up by Romania for two key World Cup qualifying games this month. The Romanian soccer federation says Sali was included in a 26-player squad for games at home to Iceland on Nov. 11 and away to Liechtenstein three days later. Romania is second in a qualifying group led by Germany and needs to win both games to be sure of advancing to the playoffs in March.
SOCCER
Raleigh News & Observer

Defender Zouma called up for France’s World Cup qualifiers

With Raphael Varane out injured for a few weeks, France coach Didier Deschamps recalled Kurt Zouma on Thursday for upcoming World Cup qualifiers. After only recently returning from a groin injury, Varane limped off with a hamstring problem during Manchester United's game against Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday and is expected to be out for about one month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Five Barcelona players called up to Spain squad for World Cup qualifiers

Ansu Fati is back in the Spain squad after making a successful return from injury and is one of five Barcelona players to be called up by coach Luis Enrique. The teenage striker joins Sergio Busquets, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, and Gavi on the list for World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Sweden.
SOCCER
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton accuses teammate Valtteri Bottas of leaving ‘the door open’ for Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton accused Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas of leaving “the door open” for Max Verstappen following his rival’s crushing victory at the Mexican Grand Prix.Verstappen moved past both Hamilton and pole-sitter Bottas with a magnificent start at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez before going on to score an impressive win.Starting second, Hamilton’s reaction time might have been three thousandths of a second quicker than Verstappen’s, but Bottas allowed the Red Bull driver an opening when he left the racing line unguarded.Verstappen hardly needed the invitation, jinking out of Bottas’ slipstream before out-braking both Mercedes drivers to seize the lead.Hamilton has slipped...
MOTORSPORTS
atlutd.com

Miles Robinson called up to United States Men’s National Team for November World Cup Qualifiers

ATLANTA —Miles Robinson has been called up to the United States Men’s National Team by manager Gregg Berhalter for two upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches in Concacaf. Robinson will depart to join the group following Atlanta’s Decision Day match against FC Cincinnati SC on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Southeast). The USMNT continues its World Cup Qualifying campaign on Nov. 12 against Mexico at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. The team will then travel to face Jamaica on Nov. 16 at Independence Park in Kingston.
MLS
Daily Herald

Mancini calls up Pobega for decisive World Cup qualifiers

ROME -- Torino midfielder Tommaso Pobega was called up to Italy's squad for the first time Friday for decisive World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Northern Ireland. Coach Roberto Mancini named 28 players for the two qualifiers, against Switzerland in Rome on Nov. 12 and vs. Northern Ireland in Belfast Nov. 15.
SOCCER

