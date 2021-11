An Eastern Conference clash with potentially massive playoff implications takes place on Wednesday night as NYCFC hosts the Chicago Fire at Yankee Stadium. This game is obviously a huge one for NYCFC. They’re in the thick of the playoff race in the East, currently sat in 5th. It’s far from a comfortable position, though, as they’re only one point ahead of 8th place CF Montréal. New York City did regain some confidence after smashing D.C. United 6-0 this past weekend, and they’ll look to build upon that result with another win here.

MLS ・ 14 DAYS AGO