Deere warns striking workers not to expect better offer

By JOSH FUNK, AP Business Writer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Deere executives said Wednesday that the company wouldn't return to the bargaining table with striking workers because it wouldn't offer a better contract than one they rejected that included immediate 10% raises. Marc Howze, the chief administrative officer of Deere & Co., said the deal the United Auto Workers...

