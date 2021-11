No Shoes Nation do we have news for you! After a 2-year hiatus from touring Kenny Chesney announced this morning the revised dates for his Here And Now Tour. In addition to the shows that had been put on hold, he also added two new dates- one of which is in Charlotte. That’s right, for the second time in his long-running career Kenny Chesney will headline Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. The show will be on April 30, 2022, which is a Saturday night. In true Kenny stadium show fashion he’s bringing along some superstar acts with him. The line-up included Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce for a show sure to be worth every penny! Kenny played BOA stadium once before in 2012 on his Brother’s Of The Sun tour with Tim McGraw so this will be a long-overdue homecoming of sorts.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO