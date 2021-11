Adaptive reuse is not a new concept in commercial real estate. It is the practice of taking an existing building and repurposing it for a new use. This means renovating an existing building rather than demolishing it and building something new. In the past, we have seen single property assets in urban areas utilize this approach of neighborhood renewal. There are rules that we have to abide by in order to consider something as an adaptive reuse.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO