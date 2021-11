Emma Raducanu booked her spot in the quarter-finals of the Transylvania Open by seeing off Ana Bogdan in straight sets on Thursday.On Tuesday, the 18-year-old secured her first WTA win since her US Open triumph last month, and she followed it up here with a 6-3 6-4 victory over her Romanian opponent, who was playing on home soil. British No1 Raducanu, whose father is Romanian, was forced to fight in the first game in Cluj, saving three break points en route to a battling hold of serve. The second game, however, was much more straightforward for Raducanu, who recorded...

TENNIS ・ 12 DAYS AGO