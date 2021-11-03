The Economist: The power of Powers IV

This story is from Texas Monthly’s archives. We have left it as it was originally published, without updating, to maintain a clear historical record. So there she was, sitting at her kitchen table in a polyester pantsuit, drinking a glass of Ovaltine, and waiting for the Comanche Peak nuclear power plant to go “critical.” Meanwhile, eighty miles away in Glen Rose, technicians at the plant were fiddling with boron levels in the coolant water. Then, at 5:43 p.m. on April 3, 1990, the first neutron particle slammed into a lone atom of uranium 235, splitting off other neutrons to collide with more uranium atoms and create a chain reaction. Minutes later Juanita Ellis got a phone call from a TU Electric official. Comanche Peak had become the 114th nuclear power reactor in the U.S. to go on-line. “Congratulations!” Juanita gushed into the mouthpiece. “You deserve it.”

