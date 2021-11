Tenino topped Eatonville on the road in five sets for their first win of the season, snapping a 13-match losing streak and locking down a district playoff berth on Thursday. After falling behind two sets to none, the Beavers came roaring back, winning 25-23, 26-24 and 15-13 in the fifth, pushing the two teams into a sixth playoff set. Tenino came out on top in the sixth set, 16-14, to claim the final district playoff berth.

TENINO, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO