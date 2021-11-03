CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NIKKI SIXX Says GUNS N' ROSES Once Considered Recording Cover Of MÖTLEY CRÜE's 'Stick To Your Guns'

Cover picture for the articleDuring a recent appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation L.A. Invasion", Nikki Sixx discussed the fact that GUNS N' ROSES apparently once considered recording a cover version of the early MÖTLEY CRÜE song "Stick To Your Guns". The CRÜE bassist said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "After we took them out on tour,...

MUSIC

