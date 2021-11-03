WATCH NOW: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Day 3: Man who took video on night of shooting testifies

A juror involved in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed on Thursday for saying a joke that references the Kenosha police shooting—captured on a cellphone video—that involved a Black man in Wisconsin. According to NBC News, a juror, identified as Juror No. 7, was being led to his car...
A gang of five men and one woman hit two innocent bystanders in a machine gun battle outside a party with hundreds of guests over a petty feud. Some 34 bullets were blasted when two rival groups of heavily armed gunmen opened fire at each other outside a private function in east London.
BRUNSWICK, Ga., Nov 9 (Reuters) - One of the men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in a southern Georgia suburb in 2020 bloodied himself as he examined the Black jogger's body, looking in vain for a weapon, a police officer told a court on Tuesday. Gregory McMichael, 65, is one...
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Greg McMichael, one of three White men on trial for the death of Ahmaud Arbery, told police conflicting stories about the shooting of the unarmed 25-year-old Black man jogging in their neighborhood in February of last year, according to police testimony. Glynn County Police officer Jeff...
In Harris County, Texas, two Black boys reportedly watched their brother be beaten to death by their mother's white boyfriend. The surviving children were reportedly abandoned to live in the Houston-area apartment alone with their brother's decomposing body for nearly a year, according to authorities.
The first officer to find Ahmaud Arbery has said that he didn’t try to give medical aid to the 25-year-old Black man as he lay dying after being shot because it wouldn’t have been “safe”. Three white men are on trial for the killing, including for murder and other crimes, after Mr Arbery was pursued and shot when he was jogging in a neighbourhood outside of Brunswick on the Georgia coast on 23 February 2020. Several jurors were visibly uncomfortable when Glynn County police Sergeant Sheila Ramos showed gruesome images she took after the killing. Ricky Minshew was a...
A man in Italy was searching for his missing brother for 24 years found him when he woke up to the brother stabbing him in his own bed. 35-year-old Martin Rabanser woke up to his brother, 42-year-old Ivo, charging him with a large hunting knife. Reportedly, the two have a longstanding grievance that stems from an issue Ivo had about their father's inheritance.
A Chicago woman who live-streamed her looting escapades on the Magnificent Mile last summer has been sentenced to 17 months in prison. But, after getting the state’s automatic 50% sentence reduction for “good behavior” and credit for time spent on electronic monitoring, Taeshia Rochon walked out of prison on the same day she arrived.
A drink-driver who was double the limit when she ploughed off the road causing life-changing injuries to three pedestrians has been jailed.Karolina Serafin had been drinking vodka shots all evening on 11 July this year when she began driving her Renault Megane in the early hours of the morning.The 25-year-old mounted the pavement shortly before 1.25am in Wakefield and crashed into three people, crushing them against a parked police van.Two of the victims suffered such severe injuries they had to be resuscitated at the scene and both lost a leg.The third, a police officer who was responding to an earlier...
Police are investigating a “horrific” rape of a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre.The victim was approached by a man near Nelson Square, in an area packed with pubs and bars, on Sunday evening around 3am.The pair then walked to nearby Back Mawdsley Street, where the victim was raped, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.No arrests have yet been made and the police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.Detective Sergeant Dominic Beaver, of GMP’s Bolton division, said: "This is a shocking and horrific incident and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers."We are following all lines of enquiry to identify the individual responsible and ensure he is brought to justice. We have increased patrols in the area whilst our enquiries are ongoing."If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or has any information about this rape, please do not hesitate to contact police as soon as possible."Anyone who wants to share information with the police can contact GMP on on 0161 856 5757, quoting incident number 568 of 7/11/21.Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
A jury found Ernest Grusza not guilty of murder by reason of insanity. A man who cut his mother’s head off, believing her to be the devil, has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order. Ernest Grusza, 41, cut 59-year-old Wiesslawa Mierzejeska into 11 pieces in her flat in St...
Police investigating the abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith say they are trying to establish whether for the entire time she was missing she was at the home where she was found.Officers say a key focus of their investigation will be on tracking Terence Darrell Kelly’s movements in the days leading up to her rescue in Carnarvon, Western Australia. The suspect charged with her abduction was moved to a maximum-security prison in Perth for threatening a reporter.The Australian reported that he also looked a reporter directly in the eye and said: “I’m going to get out of here one day....
Since Ahmaud Arbery was killed in Georgia early last year, the men who chased down the 25-year-old Black man and fatally shot him have maintained they did so because they believed Arbery had previously burglarized homes in the area. But one of the men changed his story on the day...
In the aftermath of the deadly events at Houston's Astroworld Festival on Friday, police are investigating multiple incidents that might have contributed to the deaths of eight people and injuries to dozens of others. Among the reports being investigated are allegations of people being the victims of "needle spiking." During...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami police officer has been charged with battery.
Officer Khadijha Hardemon, 27, is accused of approaching a man at FTX Arena during a concert last week and poking him in the back of the neck. She then left.
Hardemon and her friends came back moments later with her friends and she started a fight with the man and the woman he was with, according to the arrest report.
The man reportedly told police said he and Hardemon, who have a child together, are not on good terms and haven’t spoken since September.
Hardemon, who has been with the Miami Police Department for four years, has been relieved of duty with pay pending internal affairs investigation.
