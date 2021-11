SAN ANGELO, TX – Week 10 of Texas High School Football is here and with that playoff seeding is on the line. The day that many Bobcat fans have had circled is finally here. The, more than likely, Little Southwest Conference district champion Midland Legacy Rebels will be playing against the Central Bobcats at San Angelo Stadium tonight. The Rebels have defeated every district opponent they have played so far and are big-time favorites in this game. COVER1 Scorebook O/U: 63.

