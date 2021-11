A stellar high school season came to a close for the Piketon Lady Redstreaks in Division III sectional tournament action on Oct. 20 with a 6-1 loss at Leesburg Fairfield. The girls high school soccer team played its inaugural season in the fall of 2016. Now five years later, the team finished with a record high of seven wins. Officially, Piketon ended the year with a 7-8 overall record and had its best finish in league competition, wrapping up second place in Scioto Valley Conference play. Unioto won the SVC title at 4-0, followed by Piketon at 3-1, Southeastern and Zane Trace at 1-2-1 and Westfall at 0-4.

