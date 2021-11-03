CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: Sugary drinks affect Pre-K boys more than girls

WNYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study finds that sugary drinks impact behavior and math scores of preschool kids....

wnyt.com

ScienceAlert

The Surprising Difference Sugary Drinks Have on Preschoolers' Test Scores

Sugary drinks are a staple in the lives of many children, and while we know those 'empty calories' can have an impact on their physical health, we have almost no idea how it impacts their brain health. In Belgium, a quarter of all 11-year-olds currently consume at least one soft drink on average each day. A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial among Belgian preschoolers now suggests those bouts of sugar can have a curious impact on class performance. The rigorous experimental study is the first to examine the immediate effects of sugary drinks on student achievement, and the findings suggest there might be...
Business Insider

advancedmixology.com

bicycling.com

WNYT

WNYT

studyfinds.org

Sugary drinks before class may actually improve math scores among girls

LEUVEN, Belgium — Sugary drinks have come under scrutiny for their link to unhealthy lifestyles and obesity — especially among kids. Although a new study finds this may still be the case with young boys, the report also discovered that girls may actually benefit in the classroom from a glass of soda.
