The Spurs didn’t play a perfect game against the Magic tonight, in fact it was pretty ugly at times, but they outworked Orlando and overcame adversity as they outlasted the Magic 102-89 in a defensive affair. Thaddeus Young shone as the backup center, holding together the defense with his solid play in the paint and solid passing throughout the game. Devin Vassell’s scoring kept the Spurs from sagging in the third quarter as the Magic tried to cut into the lead out of the locker room. Keldon Johnson had one of his best games of the year as he responded to physical defense from Mo Bamba with more physicality of his own, blunting a late surge from Cole Anthony and the Magic.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO