Mark your calendar, New York Mets fans. The current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) is set to expire on Dec. 1, 2021, and there is little coming out of 1271 Avenue of the Americas that should make you feel warm and fuzzy about the MLB and MLBPA reaching a new agreement. Indeed, the negative impact on the Mets is clear right now: the team is struggling in the public eye to get a new President of Baseball Operations (POBO), General Manager, and Manager in place with a season killing lockout hanging over Sandy Alderson’s head before he retires.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO