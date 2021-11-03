CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagit County, WA

On the Beat

By Skagit Valley
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 6 days ago
Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:

STABBING ARREST

One of two women suspected in an Oct. 26 stabbing in Burlington was arrested Tuesday.

The 27-year-old woman now in custody at the Skagit County Community Justice Center and a 29-year-old woman still at large are suspected of stabbing a 30-year-old man in an attempt to rob him, according to court documents.

The man was found bleeding on the porch of a Burlington residence on South Alder Street. Following emergency surgery for a severe abdominal wound, the man told police he was attempting to purchase drugs for $40 when he was stabbed.

The women may face felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon, according to court documents. Warrants were issued for each on Oct. 28.

The woman in custody is being held on $50,000 bail.

TRUCK FIRE, COLLISION

Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, Skagit County Fire District 11 responded to a vehicle fire on Carolina Street near Anacortes.

A couple traveling by pickup truck and travel trailer reportedly stopped in the area to have dinner when the truck became engulfed in flames.

“Unfortunately it destroyed his pickup truck, but fortunately there were no injuries,” Chief Mike Noyes said.

Later the same night Fire District 11 was called to the scene of a vehicle collision that ignited an engine fire at the Highway 20-Miller Road roundabout.

“Everybody seems to want to play bumper cars in there,” Noyes said of the frequent collision site.

There were no serious injuries and a passing tow truck driver was able to put out the fire with an extinguisher before firefighters arrived.

WARRANT ARREST

A 39-year-old Sedro-Woolley area man facing charges related to harassment and endangerment of an ex-girlfriend and her current partner was arrested Tuesday.

The man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on a warrant after failing to appear for hearings in two court cases.

In each case, the man faces a felony charge — one for second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and the other for unlawful imprisonment.

In August 2019, the man reportedly took an ax to his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle, breaking a window and damaging the hood, grille and lights, while her child was inside, according to court documents.

In December 2020, the man is suspected of forcing a Honda sedan driven by his ex-girlfriend’s current partner off Baker Lake Road, leaving the vehicle upside down and the man inside injured.

Most recently, in April 2021, the man repeatedly drove by a Sedro-Woolley area residence and yelled threats at his ex-girlfriend and her current partner, according to court documents.

