Halsey had a troubled childhood growing up in New Jersey as the daughter of Nicole and Chris Frangipane. Here’s everything to know about the singer’s parents. Many stars have a rough road to fame, and this was certainly the case for Halsey. The 27-year-old singer was born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane on September 29, 1994 in Edison, New Jersey. Halsey is the daughter of Chris and Nicole Frangipane, and the older sister of Sevian and Dane Frangipane. Halsey’s parents have become so proud of all that the Grammy-nominee has accomplished. The couple have also become grandparents to Halsey’s son Ender Ridley, who was born in July 2021.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 15 HOURS AGO