Here’s why Oklahoma’s initial No. 8 ranking doesn’t spell doom for the Sooners’ CFP chances

By Chuck Carlton The Dallas Morning News
 6 days ago

The College Football Playoff selection committee remains unimpressed by Oklahoma’s less-than-dominating body of work.

The committee members still love all things Alabama and SEC, though. And the Big Ten isn’t far behind.

With Cincinnati checking in at No. 6, the respect for the Group of Five hasn’t grown even with seven new faces on the 13-person committee.

The first CFP rankings Tuesday provided an interesting snapshot of where things stand. The final rankings will be announced Dec. 5 from Grapevine, with the four teams for the playoff. The Goodyear Cotton Bowl is hosting one of the CFP semifinals.

Georgia, the only truly dominant team so far this season, was a clear-cut No. 1 choice. The Bulldogs were followed by Alabama (7-1), Michigan State (8-0), Oregon (7-1) and Ohio State (7-1) in the top five.

Undefeated Cincinnati, 8-0 and with a win at No. 10 Notre Dame, was sixth and will need some help to make the playoffs. No. 8 Oklahoma was the highest-ranked Big 12 team.

Cincinnati wasn’t the only snub for the Irving-based American Athletic Conference. SMU and Houston are each ranked in the latest Associated Press Top 25 but didn’t make the cut for the CFP rankings.

Committee chairman Gary Barta, the athletic director at Iowa, pointed to Cincinnati’s strength of schedule and performance since beating Notre Dame, especially games against Navy and Tulane.

“But after that win, look at who else they’ve beaten. Look at who else they’ve played,” Barta said.

Understandably and predictably, American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco did not agree with the rankings.

“I can’t get too worked up yet,” Aresco said in a phone conversation. “It’s early. I thought Cincinnati may not end up in the top four and they should have. They’re No. 2 in both polls and have one of the great wins of the year up at Notre Dame.”

As he has before, Aresco suggested the Power Five has a built-in edge.

“Of course there is,” Aresco said. “How can there not be?”

Breaking it down

How much of a blow is Oklahoma’s No. 8 ranking? Actually, not as much as it may seem.

Oklahoma has made the playoff four times with its average starting spot at No. 9 in the first ranking. That includes beginning at No. 15 in 2015.

The Sooners face problems with play and perception. For a team laden with both talent and expectations to begin the season, OU has been relatively unimpressive. They’ve played five one-score games and trailed Kansas 10-0 at halftime.

“Yeah, those close calls are seen by the committee just like everybody else,” Barta said.

OU has time to correct the perception with a closing schedule that includes No. 12 Baylor, Iowa State and No. 11 Oklahoma State. The Sooners would then have a rematch almost certainly with either Oklahoma State or Baylor in the Big 12 title game.

Barta also said the committee is intrigued by the elevation of Williams to starting quarterback.

“It’ll be fun to watch from here forward,” Barta said.

What about the rest of the Big 12? Oklahoma State checked in at No. 11, one spot ahead of Baylor as the committee repeatedly showed it favored head-to-head results, one of its key criteria.

The Cowboys and Bears, each with one loss, will get their shots against Oklahoma this month. A route to the CFP is unlikely — Oklahoma is the only Big 12 team to have made the playoff since it began in 2014 — but a New Year’s Six Bowl is not.

How is Texas A&M is 14th? Great question. The committee loves No. 2 Alabama and the Aggies are the only team to beat the Crimson Tide on the memorable last-second win at Kyle Field on Oct. 9. Two more wins have followed. Shouldn’t that have mattered more?

#Sooners#Cfp#College Football Playoff#American Football#Sec#The Goodyear Cotton Bowl#Ohio State#Irving#Smu#Associated Press Top 25#Notre Dame#Navy
